2022 Men’s World Cup: November 25 daily game thread — Iran stuns Wales; Senegal downs Qatar; Netherlands, Ecuador fight to draw; England vs. USA coming up

November 25

Group A: Qatar vs Senegal | 8AM EST

Group A: Netherlands vs Ecuador | 11AM EST

Group B: Wales vs Iran | 5AM EST

Group B: England vs USA | 2PM EST

TV/Streaming: Peacock Premium (USA, en español); BBC/ITV (UK); Find Your Country

