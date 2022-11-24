Let’s appreciate Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano in his France masterclass

It’s Thanksgiving season here in the US and hopefully everyone has much to be thankful for. Good food, good cheer, health, happiness, family, and company! Here in the Bayern Munich family let’s also take this chance to spotlight a standout performance at the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup — that of center-back Dayot Upamecano for France vs Australia.

⚠️ | QUICK STAT



Dayot Upamecano completed 114 passes against Australia — before today, no other French player completed more than 83 passes in a single #FIFAWorldCup match in our database (since 1966).



And he only misplaced 6 passes on the night. #FRAAUS #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/xHWZllgGEq — Sofascore (@SofascoreINT) November 22, 2022

Records were made to be broken, but that is a holiday ham-sized margin by which to do it! After Bayern teammate Lucas Hernández went down with a brutal injury and his team went down 0-1 on the scoreline as well inside of ten minutes, Upamecano helped Les Bleus stabilize and find their way back into contest.

Who should YOU root for? Well, the age old question NOW has an answer. SB Nation has developed a very scientific system to help YOU figure out who should get your rooting allegiances during the World Cup. Test the system here...if YOU dare.

It took some time for the super defender to find his footing in Bavaria, but this season he’s made himself absolutely indispensable to Julian Nagelsmann. Looks like that’s carrying over to Didier Deschamps’ squad as well.

The French men’s national team has incredible talent across the board, and center-back is no exception. Arsenal’s William Saliba and Manchester United’s Raphaël Varane were among those who warmed the bench against Australia. But it’s the Bayern man who is taking big strides now and stamping his mark.

France continue their World Cup campaign vs Denmark on Saturday at 11AM EST.