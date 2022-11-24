Champions League game thread! Bayern Munich Frauen take on FC Barcelona

This has so far been shaping up to be the Winter Men’s World Cup of our discontent...but if injuries and results have got you down, there’s another exciting competition to look forward to! Bayern Munich are playing FC Barcelona today at 12:45pm EST in the Women’s Champions League, because of course the draw brought these two clubs together again.

Best of all, the match is streaming live on YouTube through DAZN. So watch along and join in on the comments below!

Game Preview:

The FCB Frauen have had both ups and downs in the first season of new coach Alexander Straus. They’ve also beaten Barça already this season, but that was in a pre-season friendly cup tournament. This is the Champions League, where everything goes out the window and the stakes are much higher.

If anything should serve as a reminder, it’ll be VfL Wolfsburg’s 1-1 draw to AS Roma yesterday. Wolfsburg are dominating the Frauen-Bundesliga, but ‘tis the season of surprising results. Barcelona look absolutely formidable — but don’t count the FCB Frauen out.

Lea Schüller, Klara Bühl, and 18-year-old Franziska Kett will comprise the forward line today. Sarah Zadrazil, Lina Magull, and Georgia Stanway are in midfield. In defense, left-to-right, it's Carolin Simon, Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir, Tainara, and Maximiliane Rall, with Mala Grohs in goal.

Auf geht’s!

Match Info

Location: Camp Nou

Time: 12:45pm EST

TV/Streaming: YouTube

Tips for commenting:

