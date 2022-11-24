 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

World Cup Watch: Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich not ruled out as right-back for Germany vs. Spain

Could Hansi Flick push that button?

By CSmith1919
Germany v Japan: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Germany coach Hansi Flick might be pondering using Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich at right-back to help solidify his starting XI.

In an interview with Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Flick did not rule out the scenario.

“You can assume that we really discuss every personnel detail, every position. It’s our job as a coaching staff to set up the team in a top-class way against the respective opponent if possible. We go onto the pitch with the best team. We do that before every game,” Flick said.

Germany Training Session - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

The report went on to give more background on the situation:

Before the tournament, there was a tactical conversation between Kimmich and Flick — Kimmich clearly said that he always puts himself at the service of the team — so in case of doubt he would play at right back if the coach thinks it’s the best option.”

This could be a risky proposition against Spain, whose strength — at this stage — appears to be in the central midfield. While İlkay Gündoğan and Leon Goretzka are certainly capable, moving Kimmich for this particular match could be tough.

Kimmich is in the weird position of being the team’s best central midfielder and best right-back. While the Bayern Munich star would certainly make the move if requested, Flick will have to examine all scenarios and figure out what will best work against a Spain squad that looks very good at this stage.

