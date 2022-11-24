Germany continues their protest of FIFA’s ban

On a post on Twitter, the German Soccer Federation and Die Mannschaft continued their public opposition to FIFA’s sudden ban on the OneLove captain armband that was initially planned to have been worn by Germany captain Manuel Neuer as seen below:

It wasn’t about making a political statement – human rights are non-negotiable. That should be taken for granted, but it still isn’t the case. That’s why this message is so important to us.



Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position. pic.twitter.com/tiQKuE4XV7 — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) November 23, 2022

FIFA and Qatar’s own insistence on not allowing a pro-LGBTQ+ armband got to the absurd levels in which an assistant referee went over to Manuel Neuer to ensure he was wearing the “proper” armband before the start of the Japan-Germany match. All of this is appalling. Yes, I would have preferred Die Mannschaft and Neuer risk a potential yellow by wearing the Band, but in light of FIFA threatening more punishment and DFB not willing to allow their players to take sporting punishment for a non-sporting statement, this is a start.

Neuer having his captain's armband checked by an assistant referee before kick off. pic.twitter.com/Jb41MQ9fRG — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 23, 2022

The fact that a simple “OneLove” armband has become a such a polarizing issue is largely due to FIFA’s own incompetence, greed, corruption and pure inability to read modern society. FIFA chose to pick a nation which did not adhere to its own values, or that of some of their nations.

And not everyone is upset that FIFA took the stance that it did...

This is what happens when you don’t focus on football ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/NinsBbSPiK — محمد الكعبي (@Qatari) November 23, 2022

FIFA has a long way to go until they re-earn the trust of not only some of their sporting nations, but also from their fans. All of the controversies to how the bid was awarded, to how the stadiums were built, to the last second elimination of beer sales, to this armband nonsense, FIFA has literally and figuratively dropped the ball.

