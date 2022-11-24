Report: Bayern Munich could be prepared to make a move on Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich will not let a pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz fall to the wayside.

Long-rumored to be fans of one another, Bayern Munich is reportedly seeking to take advantage of Bayer Leverkusen’s struggles. As part of his latest contract extension, the club made a commitment to Wirtz that it would be a player in the Champions League — and even challenge Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga crown.

As of now, neither of those things appears to be headed in the proper direction — and the Rekordmeister is readying itself to pounce on the situation. The only stumbling block is the price tag on Wirtz, which will be in the neighborhood of nine figures.

Florian Wirtz remains a target for Bayern. The club is maintaining contact with the player’s camp. Despite a contract until 2027, Leverkusen are under pressure to lose Wirtz if they miss out on the Champions League. The player wants to play at the highest level [ Wirtz was promised Champions League football and a title race with Bayern when he extended his contract. Sitting in 12th place at the moment is not the ambition of the player. Nevertheless, a transfer fee of over €100m is a stumbling block for Bayern.

Where Wirtz would play at Bayern Munich remains a mystery as well, given their organizational depth with attacking midfielders. In addition, Wirtz is working his way back from a devastating knee injury, which could also muddle things for all parties involved if he does not regain his old form and explosiveness.