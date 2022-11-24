Liverpool, Chelsea target Konrad Laimer still on Bayern Munich's shopping list for next summer

Bayern Munich had a world-class transfer window the start of this season. Having bought the likes of Sadio Mané, Matthijs de Ligt and Ryan Gravenberch, the squad is set for at least a few more seasons, but they're not satisfied.

Earlier in the start of the season, sporting director Hasan "Brazzo" Salihamidžić, with coach Julian Nagelsmann and technical director Marco Neppe, were in a strong pursuit of Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer. It seemed only natural at that point to get Laimer -- fear of a thinning squad and a congested schedule. These fears seemed to have passed after the convincing performances of the present midfielders in Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Marcel Sabitzer and Gravenberch. Now, Brazzo has restarted his quest of signing Laimer.

Per Sport Bild (as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia), Konrad Laimer is at the top of Brazzo's transfer list for the upcoming season. The Austrian has a verbal agreement with Bayern, but nothing is signed yet. This has been the case since the past transfer window. Laimer rejected a new deal at RB Leipzig, but agreed to see the rest of his contract through.

Other contenders for Laimer are Chelsea FC and Liverpool, who have been interested for a while now. According to Sport Bild’s Christian Falk, however, Laimer is has already rejected Chelsea: