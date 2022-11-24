A surprising new contender emerges for the backup left-back at Bayern Munich

It is certainly not news that Bayern Munich wish to rope in a backup left-back sooner or later. Having experienced times without both Alphonso Davies and Lucas Hernández, the Bavarians have come to realize that a backup LB is the need of the hour and are considering signing one in the summer.

Per Sport Bild (as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern wants a player who is reliable defensively. Earlier reports suggesting VfB Stuttgart left-back Borna Sosa might make his move here no longer make sense — Sosa is more an offensive player.

Therefore a new contender has emerged and boy, did it shock. Guess who that might be.

“Did you know this was going to happen?”

“Nou-sair, even if there were any clues, we probably Maz-ed them.”

Noussair Mazraoui has emerged a candidate to play as a backup left-back when necessary. The Moroccan international who has had his fair share of outings at right-back since the start of the season has emerged a reliable and quality player. While it might be shocking to see him on the left, it is certainly that Josip Stanišić, too, though a right-back, plays left-back when necessary.

Hernández is out for the season and Davies, though more or less recovered, must be given ample rest. Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić reiterated to kicker’s Frank Linkesch that the club will not make a winter move, but will that thought process change as the Rückrunde approaches.