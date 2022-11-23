Bastian Schweinsteiger not impressed with lackluster Germany during loss to Japan

Bayern Munich legend and 2014 World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger could not believe the inefficiency of his homeland in their World Cup opener against Japan.

The German national team wilted under the spotlight, settled for too many low percentage opportunities, and did not take advantage of what they were given by the Japanese.

Who should YOU root for? Well, the age old question NOW has an answer. SB Nation has developed a very scientific system to help YOU figure out who should get your rooting allegiances during the World Cup. Test the system here...if YOU dare.

“We had chances but didn’t make it 2-0. We had no answers for Japan’s quick transitions in the end of the game. This defeat just shows where we stand. It’s not a coincidence,” Schweinsteiger said on Das Erste (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Simple ball losses, positioning errors. It’s a lack of experience and cleverness. We need to get a lot better to have a chance against Spain.”

Spain, of course, went on destroy Costa Rica in a match that probably did not make Germany feel good about its chances to move on. Does Hansi Flick have the solutions to the issues that Schweinsteiger pointed out?

For Germany’s sake, Flick better. Another group stage flameout would be an embarrassment to all involved.

Interested in a more in-depth (and miserable) review of the game and what went wrong? Then why not check out our postgame podcast? We talk about Flick’s selections, underperforming players, tactical issues, and more! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!