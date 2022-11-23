 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Germany 1-2 Japan (World Cup 2022)

Chuck and INNN discuss the absolute disaster that was Germany’s opening game of the World Cup.

By Ineednoname and CSmith1919
Germany v Japan: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Well here we go again. Another World Cup, and the same story for the German national team. Even with Hansi Flick and a whole host of Bayern Munich players on the roster, Germany have succumbed to Japan even after a fortuitous penalty gave them the lead in the first half. Now it looks like this tournament might be another write-off for the Germans.

Here are our talking points from the game:

  • This loss is on Hansi Flick.
  • Discussing the baffling lineup selection from the coach. Why didn’t Leon Goretzka start?
  • Where was Sulinho? What happened to Musiala? The problem of players underperforming.
  • The issues with the offense and creativity versus Japan.
  • Did losing Leroy Sane sink Germany?
  • What should Hansi Flick change versus Spain?
  • Is Flick no longer the savior for Germany?
  • Our closing thoughts on a final few topics — the new defense, Joshua Kimmich at right-back, Thomas Muller goals, and possible silver linings.

