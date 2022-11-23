Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Germany 1-2 Japan (World Cup 2022)

Well here we go again. Another World Cup, and the same story for the German national team. Even with Hansi Flick and a whole host of Bayern Munich players on the roster, Germany have succumbed to Japan even after a fortuitous penalty gave them the lead in the first half. Now it looks like this tournament might be another write-off for the Germans.

Here are our talking points from the game:

This loss is on Hansi Flick.

Discussing the baffling lineup selection from the coach. Why didn’t Leon Goretzka start?

Where was Sulinho? What happened to Musiala? The problem of players underperforming.

The issues with the offense and creativity versus Japan.

Did losing Leroy Sane sink Germany?

What should Hansi Flick change versus Spain?

Is Flick no longer the savior for Germany?

Our closing thoughts on a final few topics — the new defense, Joshua Kimmich at right-back, Thomas Muller goals, and possible silver linings.

