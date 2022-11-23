Breaking: Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui stretchered off during Morocco vs Croatia

It’s happened again: After Lucas Hernandez suffered an ACL tear during France’s game vs Australia yesterday, another Bayern Munich defender had to be subbed off the pitch due to injury. Noussair Mazraoui, Bayern’s Moroccan right-back, was subbed off in the 60th minute after signaling his inability to continue playing. The player was loaded onto a stretcher and carted off — a chilling sight for any fan.

It’s hard to say what happened to Mazraoui that caused him to need a substitution. He attempted a diving header earlier in the game and landed hard on the turf, and gestured to his pelvis as he tried to shake off the knock. It was clearly too much, as he eventually sat down on the pitch and asked to be substituted.

Mazraoui has become the third Bayern player in two days to suffer an injury at the World Cup, after Leroy Sane and Lucas Hernandez. With Germany set to play Japan in a few hours, who knows what the injury numbers will look like after the majority of the club’s players have actually played a game.

Hopefully the Bayern II youngsters are ready, because at this rate the club will be reduced to fielding Regionalliga reservists in the Champions League clash vs PSG on February.