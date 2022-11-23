Germany vs Japan: Lineups are out! Muller, Gundogan, and Havertz start! Goretzka benched

One hour until kickoff: We have lineups! Hansi Flick fields Germany in a 4-2-3-1 with Thomas Muller returning to the lineup. Kai Havertz starts up top and Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry are on the wings! Leon Goretzka has been left out in favor of Ilkay Gundogan. No Niclas Fullkrug is a bit of a surprise, to be honest.

It’s finally here. Hansi Flick has no excuses now — if his new Germany side cannot perform against Japan on the biggest stage, then what was the point of hiring him? The Bayern Munich contingent may be slightly reduced now after Leroy Sane’s untimely injury, but this team is still stacked.

With an attack boasting the likes of Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, and Serge Gnabry, a midfield consisting of Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich, and a defense with ... um, er ... let’s not talk about the defense — Germany have all the tools needed to go far in this World Cup. It would hardly do to stumble at the very first step.

Time for the Germans to show what they’ve got.

Match Info

Location: Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Time: 4:00 pm local time, 8:00 am EST

TV/streaming: Fox Sports, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you're a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We're mostly very friendly! Also, we're from all parts of the world so don't feel shy if you're from a country that doesn't seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It's not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you're just casually following along. Keep the sorting to "newest" to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you're lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player's name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

