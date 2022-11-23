Bayern Munich’s Bright Arrey-Mbi making his move at Hannover 96

Bayern Munich center-back prospect Bright Arrey-Mbi, who is currently on loan in the 2. Bundesliga with Hannover 96, has made a strong push for regular playing time. It’s got his career on the up and up again — and, perhaps, out of Bayern.

“We want to have Bright,” head coach Martin Kind of Hannover 96 has said (via Transfermarkt).

The report suggests a fee of merely €500k for the nineteen-year-old defender, whose contract at Bayern lasts until 2025. But Arrey-Mbi’s rise through the ranks has made him a coveted asset for the second-division side, who currently sit fifth in the table.

Any transfer fee will represent a profit, strictly speaking — Arrey-Mbi arrived on a free by way of Chelsea FC. However, a promising young left-footed center-back who might be approaching Bundesliga quality, for a team with ambitions of returning to Germany’s top flight, wouldn’t be an easy asset to lose. If Bayern continue their churn at center-back and left-back, Arrey-Mbi would strengthen the club’s position in the transfer window if he continues his development.

For now, the bright young defender holds all the cards — and we’re starting to see the makings of a sunny future.