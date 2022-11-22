Bullet dodged: Manchester United terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract

Announce something unpopular during a major sporting event so the news gets buried. It’s a classic strategy, one that’s being put to the test now as Manchester United that they will part ways with Cristiano Ronaldo with immediate effect. Bayern Munich were extensively linked with CR7 last summer, but resisted the urge to sign the Portuguese striker on a cut-price deal as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski. The move is looking rather prudent, as Ronaldo seems to have gone a little nuts in the months since his ill-fated attempt to find another club.

United’s official statement gives no specific reason for the contract termination, only calling it a mutual agreement. However, it’s easy to guess that the recent Homelander-esque interview given by the 37-year-old was the straw that broke the devil’s back. Speaking to Piers Morgan of all people, Ronaldo trashed his coach, his teammates, and his club while complaining about his playing time and the lack of respect shown to him. It was a proper “I’m the real hero” moment.

With the World Cup currently underway, it’s unlikely that CR7 will be bothered with finding a new club until the tournament is over. He probably wasn’t even involved in negotiations for the contract termination, as Jorge Mendes would be expected to take care of it. What’s next for the player? A career in MLS seems like the right move, or maybe a return to Sporting CP. Whatever happens, you can be sure that Champions League clubs will stay away from Cristiano Ronaldo this winter. Bayern Munich especially.