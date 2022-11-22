World Cup Watch: This exact situation is why Germany hired Hansi Flick

Top choice striker? Done before the tournament.

Veteran attacking midfielder, who has won a World Cup? Injured, probably not 100% yet.

Electric winger who has been excellent this season? Will (at least) miss the opening match.

This is exactly why Germany hired former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick.

Much like “The Wolf” (aka Winston Wolfe) in Pulp Fiction, Flick was brought into solve problems and clean up messy situations:

Me (when looking at Germany’s current state): “You sending Flick? (Bleep), yeah. That’s all you had to say!”

(Not a direct quote for obvious reasons.)

Yup, that is exactly how supporters of the German national team should be feeling. Flick is supposed to be the salve what heals all wounds and the solution for all the squad’s problems.

Injuries, bouts with poor form, inconsistency...Flick is expected to have the answer for all of it.

Does he really, though? That remains to be seen, but if his tenure at Bayern Munich taught us anything, it is that the man knows how to guide a team through adversity.

The man led a downtrodden — yet extremely talented — squad out of the muck and to a sextuple. Along the way, Flick battled through with his men through a global pandemic, an unprecedented break in the season, and a multitude injuries to find a way to meld the group together in a way that made them use their talent enough to make them look unbeatable, and develop a strong enough mentality to make them feel unbreakable.

He might have done it again in the 2020/21 season, but an untimely injury to Robert Lewandowski proved to be too big of a blow to recover from.

All of that...is exactly what Flick needs to do for the World Cup in Qatar. Is he the man to do it? Well, just picture him saying, “I’m Hansi Flick. I solve problems” and you might feel a little bit better about the whole situation.