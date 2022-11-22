Germany at the 2022 FIFA World Cup: Full Coverage

It’s finally here. Germany kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a game against Japan, which will be followed by tough group stage games versus Spain and Costa Rica. After the humiliations of the 2018 WC, the Germans will be looking for redemption under the guidance of a new coach — Hansi Flick, one of the architects of the 2014 triumph and the winner of a sextuple with Bayern Munich in 2020.

Hansi, of course, has his work cut out for him. While the Bayern core of the squad is strong, there are holes that opponents could exploit. Add to that the strange timing of this tournament and the lack of rest for key players, and it’s a challenging task to perform.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. If you’re looking for our non-Germany content, check here. And our pre-WC coverage can be found here.

Remember, we have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this tournament and everything else! Be sure to check it all out.