Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala talks about the World Cup and his role models

At only 19 years of age, Bayern Munich young ‘un Jamal Musiala is at his first ever World Cup. For Bayern, he is the top contributor with 12 goals and 10 assists in all competitions. For someone like Musiala, he has surely watched Germany’s triumph in the 2014 edition of the tournament, who beat Leo Messi’s Argentina. Musiala’s role models played in that game, both Messi and super-sub Mario Götze who was then a Bayern player.

“There are so many top players at the World Cup. When I was younger, I just watched every player. There were so many top players in the 2014 final in particular. Mario’s goal in the 2014 final, watching it live was a great experience”, Musiala said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Moving back to the present, Musiala believes that the German national team has the goods to progress deep into the tournament. With former Bayern coach Hansi Flick taking over from Joachim Löw, Die Mannschaft are a new and improved side looking to prove that they are not past it.

“We have the quality to go far in the tournament. We’re going into it with the mindset that we can win the World Cup. We are well prepared and ready to get started”, Musiala declared.