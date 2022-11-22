Daily Schmankerl: Was Bayern Munich really shopping Leroy Sané to Liverpool?; Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo back to Real Madrid?; Arijon Ibrahimović does it again; That latest on VfB Stuttgart’s Borna Sosa; and MORE!

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané has had a fantastic season so far, filling a number of roles for manager Julian Nagelsmann. There were, however, some rumblings that Bayern Munich could possibly be looking into a sale of the Germany international.

While many Bayern Munich fans did not take those rumors seriously, Liverpool was allegedly among the clubs interested in Sané:

Bayern Munich have shunned enquiries for Leroy Sane and insist they are not looking to sell the German winger, 90min understands. The 26-year-old was first linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena in the summer following the arrival of Sadio Mané from Liverpool, and unsurprisingly the Senegalese star has made a significant impact at the Bavarian giants. Sané is one of those to have seen his number of starts restricted, although that is also because Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann has been using the likes of Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala ahead of him on a regular basis. Despite the battle for playing time, the former Manchester City star has enjoyed a productive season of his own, with five goals and three assists from just eight Bundesliga starts. He has also claimed four goals in four Champions League starts, which Bayern believe highlights his importance to the squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo could become the man without a club very soon. The Manchester United star’s messy attempt to force a separation from the Red Devils is not exactly causing other teams to start clamoring for his services.

Ever the opportunist, however, Ronaldo reportedly let it be known that he would be all good with a return to Real Madrid:

Cristiano Ronaldo has offered himself to Real Madrid on a six-month deal to help his former club cope with the injury absence of Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema. Manchester United are hopeful of cutting ties with Ronaldo.

The long-rumored deal that would see RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku leave Germany in favor of Chelsea FC seems set to go through this summer despite the Frenchman’s recent knee injury:

Source confirms an earlier report by @JacobsBen that #Chelsea have an agreement in principle in place to sign Christopher Nkunku for €70m from #RBLeipzig. Deal would be for next summer. Nkunku had a medical with #CFC last August. @Transfermarkt pic.twitter.com/zC1ZZuGiOE — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) November 21, 2022

Bayern Munich is on break, but its 17 players (16 now with Sadio Mané officially on the shelf) who were called to their international teams for the World Cup certainly are not. There will be a ton of activity for the Bayern boys as the tournament in Qatar is set to kick off.

What does that mean? There is still plenty to talk about with both the German national team and with Bayern Munich. Predictions, transfer talk, a deep dive into the decision-making of a phenom, and more!

Let’s get right to it and see what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Germany’s unconvincing performance against Oman why it isn’t time to panic yet, and how this can all round into form pretty quickly.

A run through each World Cup group with predictions on who will survive and advance.

Is Paul Wanner Bayern Munich’s Anakin Skywalker?

Why the end is near for Benjamin Pavard at Bayern Munich.

A quick look back at what to think about Bayern Munich’s first half of the season.

We’ve got all of that and even a little more as I — finally — found something (somewhat) good to say about the final season of The Walking Dead. And yes, I realize that I am probably the only knucklehead still watching it!

VfB Stuttgart seems to be intent on selling Borna Sosa during this upcoming winter transfer window:

News #Sosa: It remains the same: Internally the VfB board made clear that he should be sold in winter transfer window. Stuttgart needs the money, hopes of around €15-25m. Recent statements are merely poker so that the price does not fall. No concrete offers yet. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/Jgw74iv1lP — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 21, 2022

Arijon Ibrahimović scored another fantastic goal (seems to be a theme with him):

Kann man mal so machen!



Arijon #Ibrahimović traf am vergangenen Wochenende dreifach gegen Reutlingen - unter anderem mit diesem Freistoß!



Zu den Highlights: https://t.co/s3VcXlCTDH#MiaSanMia #FCBayern #FCBU19 pic.twitter.com/P53a5GsEDg — FC Bayern Campus (@fcbayerncampus) November 21, 2022

Inka Grings is taking her talents to the Swiss national team:

Inka Grings, die aktuelle Cheftrainerin der FC Zürich Frauen, wechselt zum Schweizer Fussballverband und übernimmt per 1. Januar 2023 das Schweizer Frauen-Nationalteam.



https://t.co/Hixrt7nMRp#fczfrauen #fcz #stadtclub pic.twitter.com/3GOOk2m80f — FC Zürich (@fc_zuerich) November 21, 2022

Inka Grings, the current head coach of FC Zurich Women, is moving to the Swiss Football Association and will take over the Swiss Women’s National Team as of January 1, 2023.

Well, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway and a bunch of our Bayern Munich boys are set to kick off against Japan in the inaugural game of Group E. Germany have a solid team and a coach with the credentials to win it all, but that doesn’t mean that everything looks good. Problems with the attack, lineup selection headaches, defensive issues, and potential injuries all threaten to derail this German campaign before it even begins. Can Hansi Flick beat the odds and come out on top?

In this episode, we talk about the following: