Bixente Lizarazu and Benjamin Pavard have high hopes for Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel

Mathys Tel has been a very special transfer for Bayern Munich. To bring in a practically unknown kid from Stade Rennais who has barely played any first division football was insanity. What turned out even more insane was the Bavarians’ plan for him in providing regular game time. Lots of hopes, but a lot more fear clouded the fans’ hearts, for the question was, “Would this inexperienced kid actually do well at Bayern?”

The answer, as it turned out, was a firm, resounding yes.

Tel not only surpassed expectations, but has built sky-high ones to replace the ones he broke. That is just how unbelievably good this kid is. With the maturity and skills of a much more senior player, Tel has dazzled fans and opponents time and again — whether in the Bundesliga, or in the Champions League. he has shone and by the looks of it, sky is the limit for this massively talented 17-year-old.

Yesteryear French international Bixente Lizarazu, in an interview with Telefoot (per @iMiaSanMia), remarked that Tel has already marked the history of Bayern in a way. “He’s very well surrounded. The club believes in him a lot,” he said.

Ahead of the world cup, fellow Frenchman Benjamin Pavard also had a word on Tel’s improvement. “He scored two goals, he shouldn’t get carried away. He has to continue this way,” the defender stated.

Certainly, Tel isn’t someone to get carried away by a mere two goals. The youngster himself recently acknowledged that playing at Bayern is “a big challenge.” “I am determined to do things right,” he declared emphatically.

This certainly is the golden time for youngsters in Bayern. The likes of Jamal Musiala, Noussair Mazraoui, Ryan Gravenberch, and many more including Tel himself have proved the same. Paul Wanner, David Herold, Arijon Ibrahimovic and many more from the youth setups will likely be following the same route in a while (fingers crossed!). Here’s hoping Tel keeps improving with every coming match and makes more history with Bayern!