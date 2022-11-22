Bayern Munich Alumni: FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski laments the role of a modern striker

Former Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has had a fantastic club season for FC Barcelona, but now must shoulder the load for Poland at the World Cup in Qatar.

Lewandowski knows the pressure of production and feels it every day and as a renowned center-forward. Nowadays, the modern striker has to score — or fans will

“All fans care about goals. If the attacker does not score automatically it is because he played poorly, but this is not the case. Aside from scoring it is very important to help the team with the moves so that the ball gets to the right place,” Lewandowski said (as captured by Barca Universal). “The only way to win is as a team and the striker not only has to think about scoring, he also has to help create goals. You always have to go one step further.”

Lewandowski’s goal scoring prowess — and his overall ability to create offense — will be tested in Qatar. The Polish Hitman will have to carry the load for Poland, which is a role he is not unfamiliar with.