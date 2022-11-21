 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies ‘ready to start’ for Canada in Qatar World Cup

The Canadia superstar seems to have already gotten over the injury suffered against Hertha Berlin.

Canada Portraits - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

After Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies was subbed off early with a hamstring injury on the November 5th clash against Hertha Berlin, all alarms went off in the Canadian national team. Davies is an extremely important part of the squad and of Canada’s World Cup aspirations as a whole. Canadian head coach John Herdman talked about Davies on Saturday, “He hasn’t hit that top speed yet and when you have hamstring injuries that’s always the key moment. That’s when the hamstring is pushed to its limits.’’

However, the Bayern’s left-back has apparently already worked through his injury and declares himself ready to play for his country. When asked about his fitness on Sunday, Davies shortly replied, “I’m ready to start.” (per 90 min)

Davis being available will certainly lift up the whole team’s morale, as teammate Jonathan Osorio puts it, “For one of our best players [Davies] to say that he’s ready to go, this honestly is a confidence booster for us. Of course we want him on the field, this is our star player.”

