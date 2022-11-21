Official: Bayern Munich Frauen extends deal with Sarah Zadrazil through 2026

If you wanted some good news on a Monday, the Bayern Munich Frauen extended the contract of Sarah Zadrazil through 2026.

“I’m just happy that I can continue to be a part of this team and of this club. On the one hand, I believe that we still have a lot of potential in sport and high goals that we want to achieve. On the other hand, I just feel extremely comfortable in Munich. The girls and our team spirit are unique and Munich has become our second home. So it was clear to me that I wanted to stay longer,” said Zadrazil in a released posted on FCBayern.com. “I’m a kind of worker bee, I just give everything for the team, whether on or off the pitch. The team makes it very easy for me, I want to continue to take on responsibility. I already have a lot of experience, both with the national team and with FC Bayern and in the Bundesliga. I want to do my best to achieve our goals with the team.”

Bayern Munich Frauen sporting director Bianca Rech does not have to be reminded that she just inked a very good players.

“In the last two years at FC Bayern, Sarah has shown how important she is for this team. She is the midfield engine for us, especially in the defensive area, that’s what sets her apart,” Rech said. “Of course, this is also a clear sign to the outside world that we want to continue, want to be even more successful and are hungry for this success. It’s important to keep getting supporters like Sarah for FC Bayern.”

️ @SarahZadrazil: „Die Mädels und unser Teamspirit sind einmalig und München ist zur zweiten Heimat geworden. Von daher war für mich klar, dass ich noch länger bleiben möchte."



Die Vize-Kapitänin der #FCBFrauen verlängert bis 2026!#FCBayern #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/Ttgh9K2FQ7 — FC Bayern Frauen (@FCBfrauen) November 21, 2022