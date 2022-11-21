Inside the World Cup: Bayern Munich and Germany star Jamal Musiala talks gaming and the team hotel

Bayern Munich youngster Jamal Musiala figures to be a key component of Hansi Flick’s attack for Germany.

Skilled, quick, and dangerous from just about every angle around the goal, Musiala could have a breakout tournament. However, the actual games are just a small part of what is going on in Qatar. Players have a lot of downtime and Musiala was happy to detail how he and some of his younger Germany teammates were spending their days off the pitch.

“It’s very relaxed here. We don’t do that much during the day. After training we sometimes play basketball. When the World Cup games start now, we can watch the games together on TV. But outside of training sessions and meetings things are relaxed,” Musiala said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “The young players are often at one table. We sometimes play Call of Duty on the consoles. Sometimes we also play on the Switch, where we get together and play together. It’s good for building spirit and getting closer.”

There are quite a few gamers on the German team. In fact, some members of the much-bemoaned 2018 squad was rumored to — maybe — be a little more into the gaming and maybe not enough into the actual football.

Whatever the case, Musiala will be looking to use this stage to show the world that he is legit — and to also help Germany capture another trophy.

