Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala and Borussia Dortmund’s Niklas Süle compliment each other

It’s widely established that Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala is a special player, and he’s already playing at the highest level where some haven’t made it yet. His former teammate at Bayern Niklas Süle, now at Borussia Dortmund, witnessed the immense talent of the former Chelsea FC youth product firsthand. The 27-year-old giant didn’t want to go over the line when praising him, but that’s what many will do these days.

“We noticed immediately what incredible qualities he has when he trained with us at Bayern”, Süle said (via @iMiaSanMia). “I don’t want to praise him a lot because it’s important that he keeps his feet on the ground. As a 19-year-old, you’re normally a bit scared, but that’s not the case with him.”

Musiala returned the favor by praising the big man on his defending. But we all know that Süle is well known for his insane dribbling, just ask Lazio.

“Niki has really good qualities defending 1v1 situations. I sometimes hide from going into 1v1 with him. We like to play rondo together, a bit of tiki-taka. But he knows his qualities, I don’t want to praise him too much either”, Musiala said with a laugh (also from @iMiaSanMia).