World Cup Watch: Germany’s Niklas Süle dispels “Bayern Munich bonus” myth

Former Bayern Munich star and current Borussia Dortmund defender Niklas Süle will be a prominent part of Germany’s backline — whether that will be at center-back or right-back, however, remains a mystery.

No matter where he lines up, Süle will be play on a team that will be filled with many players from his old club. When a journalist implied that Bayern Munich players might have an easier pathway to the national team, Süle said that was not the case.

“Bayern bonus in the national team? I don’t think so. Every player who is here has performed well at his club. Bayern players are performing week in week out, so they deserve to be here. Of course players who weren’t called up are disappointed,” Süle said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

One reason that Süle and so many other players are confident in the 2022 German national team is the presence of Hansi Flick at the helm — this is despite the fact that Süle and Flick were not always completely aligned when working together in Bavaria. Süle sounds sure that Flick has instilled the right mentality to help the squad avoid a 2018-like collapse.

“He is able to form a unit and develop a good game plan. We have the opportunity to achieve something special here. There’s no need for extra motivation. But Hansi manages to create unity and we need that,” Süle said. “We don’t have much time to talk about successes and failures. None of us who were there in 2018 thinks about games like South Korea or Mexico. It’s a World Cup, there’s no need for any extra motivation — we don’t need negativity either. We can do well here.”

As for where exactly Süle would line up during the tournament, the big man did not reveal any secrets.

“It doesn’t change anything for me when it comes to preparing for the game. I showed at Dortmund that I can be an alternative as a right-back. Hansi decides where he sees me. He knows that I’m best as a center-back, but I can also add something at right-back,” Süle remarked.

