Bayern Munich II match against Türkgücü dissolves amid chaos

Holger Seitz’s first game in charge of Bayern Munich’s second team — succeding Martín Demichelis after the latter’s departure for River Plate — didn’t go as planned. FCB II had a match against Türkgücü München that ended in the most unfortunate of circumstances — boiled-over tensions, police intervention, and people hurt. The match itself was suspended.

Police officers stepped in and the referee sent both teams into the dressing room. Tear gas, pepper spray and batons were used by the police. Four people are said to have been hospitalized, including an 11-year-old boy. About 20 people received medical treatment on site [@BILD] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 19, 2022

FC Bayern II play in the fourth tier of German football, in the Regionalliga Bayern, and currently sit in 5th place with 21 matches played. According to the report, the banner in question was that of a Kurdish Bayern fan club and was interpreted as a provocation:

Such flags must be registered in advance. Without permission they must be taken down. And that is exactly what those responsible for Türkgücü, who saw the action as a provocation against themselves, tried to do. Türkgücü is a club founded by Turkish migrants, Kurdistan is an unrecognized autonomous region in Turkey.

So: Türkgücü club representatives tried to get the flag removed; the Bayern fan club refused, and the situation escalated out of hand. “We are the fans you don’t want,” reportedly were the chants from the fan club section.

The police arrived on the scene to enforce — pepper spray and clubs deployed against the fans in order to enforce the flag’s removal. A video apparently captures part of the event:

#Polizeigewalt bei #Türkgücü #München vs #FCBayern II



Die Partie wurde nach einer nicht genehmigten Banner mit politischen Botschaft abgebrochen. Die Polizei setzte Tränengas ein und schlug teilweise wallos auf boden liegende FCB fans ein@BILD @faznet @ntvde @SPIEGEL_Sport pic.twitter.com/ldQnmiDOwM — Neutral zone (@fanatico_japan) November 19, 2022

It seems that inquiries are ongoing into whether the banner contained a hate symbol.