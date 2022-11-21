 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayern Munich II match against Türkgücü dissolves amid chaos

What in the world is happening?

By zippy86
Türkgücü Munich Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

Holger Seitz’s first game in charge of Bayern Munich’s second team — succeding Martín Demichelis after the latter’s departure for River Plate — didn’t go as planned. FCB II had a match against Türkgücü München that ended in the most unfortunate of circumstances — boiled-over tensions, police intervention, and people hurt. The match itself was suspended.

Bild has the report; also via @iMiaSanMia:

FC Bayern II play in the fourth tier of German football, in the Regionalliga Bayern, and currently sit in 5th place with 21 matches played. According to the report, the banner in question was that of a Kurdish Bayern fan club and was interpreted as a provocation:

Such flags must be registered in advance. Without permission they must be taken down. And that is exactly what those responsible for Türkgücü, who saw the action as a provocation against themselves, tried to do. Türkgücü is a club founded by Turkish migrants, Kurdistan is an unrecognized autonomous region in Turkey.

So: Türkgücü club representatives tried to get the flag removed; the Bayern fan club refused, and the situation escalated out of hand. “We are the fans you don’t want,” reportedly were the chants from the fan club section.

The police arrived on the scene to enforce — pepper spray and clubs deployed against the fans in order to enforce the flag’s removal. A video apparently captures part of the event:

It seems that inquiries are ongoing into whether the banner contained a hate symbol.

