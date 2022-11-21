Germany launches counter-offensive vs. Austria for Bayern Munich’s Paul Wanner

According to a report from kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Germany is attempting to prevent Bayern Munich wunderkind Paul Wanner from permanently changing allegiances to Austria following Ralf Rangnick’s attempt to convince the 16-year-old to make the move across the border.

Germany is breaking out the big guns as both Hansi Flick and Oliver Bierhoff are personally involved in the situation:

In an attempt to avoid losing him to Austria, Hansi Flick and Oliver Bierhoff held talks with Paul Wanner to show him their appreciation. Bayern have recommended the DFB to call Paul Wanner up for the German U21 national team, which the DFB hasn’t done so far. Wanner is currently with Austria’s senior national team, just training and observing without playing. He’s being taken care of particularly by David Alaba. Decision remains open.

Wanner is a fascinating case for Germany. Too young and probably too green to make the German senior team, Wanner could possibly have a chance at playing with Austria during international player after the World Cup.

If there is anyone who can help save what looks to be a lost situation, it is Flick.