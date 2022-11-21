Bavarian Podcast Works S5E21: Why Germany could be in trouble this World Cup, Japan game preview, Neuer’s armband controversy, and more!

Well the FIFA World Cup is underway and a bunch of our Bayern Munich boys are set to kick off against Japan in the inaugural game of Group E. Germany have a solid team and a coach with the credentials to win it all, but that doesn’t mean that everything looks good. Problems with the attack, lineup selection headaches, defensive issues, and potential injuries all threaten to derail this German campaign before it even begins. Can Hansi Flick beat the odds and come out on top?

In this episode, we talk about the following:

Why Germany might be in trouble this World Cup.

Hansi Flick’s lack of room to experiment.

Why the “Bayern Munich formula” might not be enough.

Everything that needs to right for Germany to be successful (and why it probably won’t happen).

A take on Manuel Neuer’s decision to wear the One Love armband in Qatar (be nice!).

Finishing off on a classic INNN monologue about Thomas Muller and his World Cup scoring record.

