Bayern Munich’s defender trio set to start for France at Qatar World Cup

Bayern Munich sent a record breaking 17 players to the Qatar World Cup with the French Kingsley Coman, Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernández and Dayot Upamecano amongst them. Now L’Equipe (via iMiaSanMia) is reporting that the defender trio of Pavard, Hernández and Upamecano are expected to start in France’s World Cup debut on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The defending champions will start their participation in Qatar against Australia, in a match which have them as clear favorites to win. Hernández and Pavard. already world champions, are set to play their second World Cup, while Upamecano must be enjoying his first World Cup call up. The Bayern Munich trio are part of a defense with names such as Barcelona’s Jules Kounde, a long past-his-prime Raphaël Varane, Ibrahima Konaté, Ferland Mendy, and Lucas’s own brother, Theo Hernández.

We wish this French contingent success during the World Cup, and hopefully no injuries!