Germany coach Hansi Flick teases an eventual return to club football

Ex-Bayern Munich and currently Germany men’s national team coach Hansi Flick has a lot on his plate these days. For one, he’s about to try to win another World Cup.

In many ways, the situation is parallel to the one that saw him take over at FC Bayern — a flailing, oft-criticized predecessor who seemed to have lost touch with the team handing over a talented crop of players shortly before the culmination of a major tournament.

The year was 2020, that tournament was the Champions League, and Flick’s Bayern side, far from favorites initially due to their recent struggles, emerged as emphatic champions.

Now, Flick is at the helm of Germany, and will attempt to duplicate that feat this month. Which job does he like better?

“I can’t compare,” the 57-year-old coach confessed recently (via @iMiaSanMia). “I enjoyed working at Bayern, the team had outstanding personalities. At the beginning, people didn’t think we would be so successful. It simply was a momentum that we used to our advantage. I hope it will be the same at the World Cup in Qatar.”

A parallel arc is something Bayern and Germany fans can well imagine — particularly as he’s got a lot of the same players, like his trusted veteran and coach on the field, Thomas Müller.

If Flick and his Bayern-laden Germany crew can’t get it done this time, there’s still a much-anticipated Germany-hosted EURO in 2024. But after that? Who knows what yonder years will hold.

And Flick was happy to toss just a pinch of intrigue into the spice mix.

“By the way, I can well imagine coaching a club again in the future,” the Germany coach quipped.