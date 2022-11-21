Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry looking forward to being paired with Jonas Hofmann?; Erling Haaland to Real Madrid rumors persist; Liverpool and Juventus eyeing Chelsea’s Mason Mount; Sadio Mané’s post-surgery pic; and MORE!

Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry openly talked about his desire to play as an attacking midfielder or even as a striker during this World Cup, but it looks like his playing will be spent on the wing — which is not such a terrible thing.

Gnabry has probably come to grips with that, as he also spoke about the possibility of playing in tandem with Jonas Hofmann as a right-back.

“That would be the more attacking option. But I think it will work out well, because I get along well with Jonas,” Gnabry said.

It certainly will be interesting to see who Hansi Flick’s right-back will be. Flick seems to have an affinity for Hofmann, who has definitely responded to Flick coaching. However, Hofmann can play a number of positions, which will like be to his advantage as the tournament grinds on.

Liverpool FC and Juventus could be eager to make a play for Chelsea FC star Mason Mount:

Chelsea are continuing contract talks with Mason Mount, but they have yet to reach an agreement and a number of top European clubs are monitoring the situation. Liverpool and Juventus are just two sides interested in the midfielder should he become available.

It seems extremely unlikely that Mount would be on the move any time soon, right?

Bayern Munich is on break, but its 17 players (16 now with Sadio Mané officially on the shelf) who were called to their international teams for the World Cup certainly are not. There will be a ton of activity for the Bayern boys as the tournament in Qatar is set to kick off.

What does that mean? There is still plenty to talk about with both the German national team and with Bayern Munich. Predictions, transfer talk, a deep dive into the decision-making of a phenom, and more!

Let’s get right to it and see what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Germany’s unconvincing performance against Oman why it isn’t time to panic yet, and how this can all round into form pretty quickly.

A run through each World Cup group with predictions on who will survive and advance.

Is Paul Wanner Bayern Munich’s Anakin Skywalker?

Why the end is near for Benjamin Pavard at Bayern Munich.

A quick look back at what to think about Bayern Munich’s first half of the season.

We’ve got all of that and even a little more as I — finally — found something (somewhat) good to say about the final season of The Walking Dead. And yes, I realize that I am probably the only knucklehead still watching it!

Are Borussia Dortmund and Marco Reus going to part ways? Nothing about Reus’ future seems certain:

“I have already made my wishes known in the past few weeks and months,” said Reus on Bild-TV. ”Everyone knows that I have a great relationship with this club, that I love them very much.” Reus would therefore like to extend his contract – but what is BVB planning? ”You have to ask Sebastian Kehl how far that is now,” said the former Gladbacher. His conclusion: “I’ve done and said everything on the subject, but in the end it’s not up to me.”

It is hard to think of Reus not being part of Dortmund (unless, of course, he went back to Gladbach), though. Regardless, it just seems like the two sides will work things out despite the current uncertainty.

Bayern Munich star Sadio Mané recently had surgery and Wolfsberger AC’s Maximilian Scharfetter took the opportunity to grab a pic with the former Liverpool man:

Footballer Maximilian Scharfetter (Wolfsberger AC) shared a photo with Sadio Mané after undergoing surgery in Innsbruck [ IG/maxischarfetter7] pic.twitter.com/3QL1hk6kjq — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 20, 2022

This has really got to be annoying for Manchester City:

Erling Haaland’s agent has revealed that his camp have a ‘plan’ in place for his career. Despite only just joining Manchester City in the summer, he has already been touted with a move to Real Madrid in the future.

I don’t think it would be shocking to see Erling Haaland hop from club to club. He is going to be a huge commodity for a decade and there will be plenty of clubs willing to buck up for his services.

Perhaps Bayern Munich will indulge at some point?