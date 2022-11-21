2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup Non-Germany Full Coverage

The 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup is here. A strangely timed tournament with players placed in difficult predicaments for all sorts of reasons.

There’s lots to sort through and also lots of action to cover. It’s the world’s biggest sporting event and sixteen Bayern Munich players are going to give it their all for their national teams, each trying to bring home the elusive trophy. Can Germany do it? Will this be Lionel Messi’s year? How about our old friend Robert Lewandowski, now with FC Barcelona? Or the impressive French contingent in Bavaria?

Or, will it be a dark horse? Croatia has quietly stayed as strong as ever, especially in defense. Serbia has some serious power up front. And maybe we’re partial to our North American friends, but both Canada and the USMNT can have something to say.

Stay tuned and follow along with us here at BFW. The real World Cup will be the friends we make along the way.