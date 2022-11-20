Bayern Munich announces their winter break schedule

Bayern Munich ended the Bundesliga’s Hinrunde at the top of the table with a six league-game winning streak that began after their draw against Borussia Dortmund on October 8th. Let’s take a look at how the team will spend the winter break, as reported by FCBayern.com.

With the FIFA World Cup taking place at an uncommon time of the year, the winter break will take longer than normal. However, Bayern Munich, being the club with the most players playing the World Cup, will have a good chunk of the squad having activity in Qatar.

The rest of the players return to training between November 28th and December 9th. Players whose participation in the World Cup are cut short are set to join this group. The first team will be off from December 10th.

The preparation for the Rückrunde will start on January 3rd when players return for ‘medical check-ups and performance diagnostics’. The return date of the rest of the World Cup participants will be decided on a case-by-case basis. The squad will then travel to Doha for a now-usual six-day training camp in Qatar before the Bundesliga resumes on January 20th.

Let’s hope Bayern players have a successful World Cup with their respective national teams and that they don’t come back gassed or injured! There’s a lot of trophies on the line in the second half of the season.