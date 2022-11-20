 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Frank Ribery to become Bayern Munich ambassador?

The French legend certainly fits the bill for what Bayern want in their ambassadors.

By Fergus25
/ new
ACF Fiorentina v Salernitana - Serie A Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich legend, Frank Ribery, is currently coaching at Salernitana in Italy. However, rumour has it that Ribery is currently in negotiations with Bayern to become a club ambassador.

Like ex-players Giovane Élber and Claudio Pizarro, Ribery would conduct ambassadorial appearance and promotional roles for the German record champions — if he choses to accept Bayern’s overtures. Whether Ribery could continue with his coaching ambitions in such a role remains to be seen.

Ultimately, Ribery is the perfect ambassador of Bayern and its values. One of Munich’s most loved sons, Ribery always played with passion and a “Mia san Mia” mentality every time he stepped out in Bayern red. Wearing his heart on his sleeve, Ribery was Bayern through and through during his decade at the club. Simply, there is no one more worthy of such a role for Bayern and Ribery will be able to promote the club’s interests with sincerity.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works