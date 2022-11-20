Report: Frank Ribery to become Bayern Munich ambassador?

Bayern Munich legend, Frank Ribery, is currently coaching at Salernitana in Italy. However, rumour has it that Ribery is currently in negotiations with Bayern to become a club ambassador.

Bayern want to appoint Franck Ribéry as club ambassador. First talks have already taken place. The Frenchman would join ex-players like Élber and Pizarro who have similar tasks. Ribéry is currently part of Salernitana's coaching staff following his retirement [@SPORTBILD] pic.twitter.com/TQ28mx1YHO — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 15, 2022

Like ex-players Giovane Élber and Claudio Pizarro, Ribery would conduct ambassadorial appearance and promotional roles for the German record champions — if he choses to accept Bayern’s overtures. Whether Ribery could continue with his coaching ambitions in such a role remains to be seen.

Ultimately, Ribery is the perfect ambassador of Bayern and its values. One of Munich’s most loved sons, Ribery always played with passion and a “Mia san Mia” mentality every time he stepped out in Bayern red. Wearing his heart on his sleeve, Ribery was Bayern through and through during his decade at the club. Simply, there is no one more worthy of such a role for Bayern and Ribery will be able to promote the club’s interests with sincerity.