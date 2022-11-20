 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

World Cup Watch: Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry wants to play behind the striker for Germany

Okay....what else you got, Serge?

By CSmith1919
Germany Press Conference and Training Session - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry is making his case to play behind the striker for Germany. Yes, a position where Thomas Müller, Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz, and Mario Götze are all likely ahead of him on the depth chart.

“I feel a lot of trust from the coach. I’ve known him for a long time, he knows what he has in me. My position? It’s well known that I prefer to play behind the striker,” Gnabry said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Playing as a striker is also an option for me. It’s true that we’ve been together for a long time, but I have no idea who will be on the pitch on Wednesday.”

Germany Training Session - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Gnabry picked an odd time to start campaigning to move off of the wing, but after that, he did settle into a more normal conversation as he spoke about Müller’s attitude for this tournament. The Bayern Munich attacker was also all good with resting in the squad’s recent friendly against Oman.

“He is full of ambition and enthusiasm. You notice him more than the others, because he always talks. He did everything to get back in top form,” Gnabry said. “Due to the fact we had so many games, it was good to have had a break now. The preparation is going very well. Hopefully we’ll go into the opening game with freshness and vigor.”

