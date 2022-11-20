Did Bayern Munich’s Agent Neuer have inside information on Youssoufa Moukoko?

On Saturday, we saw the post drop regarding Bayern Munich star Manuel Neuer’s in-jest recruitment of Borussia Dortmund phenom Youssoufa Moukoko at a press conference for the German national team while at the World Cup in Qatar.

According to Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), however, Bayern Munich has already discussed the potential of a move for Moukoko, but has opted against it...for now:

Bayern thought about the name of Youssoufa Moukoko internally and considered whether a move would make sense. However, the club came to a conclusion that they don’t make a move for the youngster. Moukoko is increasingly leaning towards extending his contract at Dortmund.

Moukoko, who has not destroyed the Bundesliga like some has anticipated, still has a load of potential at 18-years-old and will likely at least be on Bayern Munich’s transfer radar years to come.

However, Liverpool FC, Real Madrid, and FC Barcelona are all known to be fans of Moukoko, which could make bidding on the youngster a difficult process.