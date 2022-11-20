 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ex-Germany coach Jogi Löw said WHAT to Hansi Flick?

Did he really say this, or is someone pulling our leg?

SC Freiburg v RB Leipzig - DFB Cup Final 2022 Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Here’s uh, a strange one. German media hub @iMiaSanMia cryptically posted a curious exchange (sourced to Bild am Sonntag) between former Germany men’s national team coach Joachim “Jogi” Löw and the current man in charge, Hansi Flick, ahead of the opening of the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup.

A bit of imaginative fun, or an actual exchange between the two men and former coworkers in the DFB setup? You decide!

The ex-Bayern Munich manager is then quoted as cracking: “We have a set piece coach, I have two assistant coaches and we even took a third to Qatar in Hermann Gerland. There’s little space at the moment — even though that would be tempting. Maybe I’ll get back to the offer at some point.”

Löw, of course, led Germany to a 2014 World Cup win in Brazil with Flick by his side as assistant — and it was famously reported at the time that Jogi as well as players in the national team camp were skeptics of Flick’s set piece focus.

Of course, Flick was ultimately vindicated with a Toni Kroos-to-Mats Hummels connection that powered them over France in the quarter-finals. Germany would score from three corners, one free kick and one penalty by tournament’s end.

The pair had made a good-natured wager over whether Germany would score even one from a dead-ball situation that tournament, a bet which Löw naturally lost. But did Flick and Löw really just have this conversation in Qatar? We’re deadass dying to know.

