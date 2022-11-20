Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala taking Lionel Messi comparisons in stride

Jamal Musiala is already enjoying a sensational season with Bayern Munich, and it’s only halfway over as the European footballing world pauses for the winter World Cup in Qatar. With 12 goals and 10 assists in 22 appearances, he's one of Julian Nagelsmann's top performers and will now be hoping to help Hansi Flick’s side return Germany to glory at the FIFA World Cup.

His performances have not gone un-noticed, either, so much so to the point that Bayern and Germany legend Lothar Matthäus recently compared the 19-year old to Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina’s Lionel Messi, who’s likely playing in his last ever World Cup in Qatar.

Specifically, Matthäus had said, “this is magic, this is Messi-like. This man must never leave Bayern” in describing Musiala, comically adding that his current valuation should be somewhere around “a quarter of a billion.”

Even for those that aren’t regular supporters of Bayern, or even the Bundesliga as a whole, they’ve started to hear Musiala’s name more often and the noise will get even louder if he has a solid tournament in Qatar with Germany.

The comparison to Messi is something that Musiala isn’t letting get to him.

“It’s an honor when a legend like Lothar makes such a compliment. I don’t feel extra pressure because of that, I take it as a motivation,” Musiala said recently (via @iMiaSanMia).

Clearly, said motivation is working, as Musiala doesn’t show any signs of slowing down anytime soon. As long as his fine form continues, Germany’s hopes for a fifth world championship, as well as Bayern Munich’s for another Champions League trophy, are very much alive.