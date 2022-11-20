Bayern Munich Frauen thrash MSV Duisburg 7-0 in the DFB Frauen Pokal

If there is a commonality between every team in Bayern Munich, it is the sheer hunger for success. The Frauen stand testament to the Bavarian love for goals that the men’s team exhibits time and again. They are truly no lesser to Julian Nagelsmann’s goal-hungry team who eye for any scoring opportunity.

In the DFB-Pokal round of 16, the Frauen exhibited a performance to be remembered. MSV Duisburg is by no means a powerhouse like VfL Wolfsburg in the Frauen-Bundesliga and have been beaten by Bayern on multiple occasions. However, in a time when second-placed Eintracht Frankfurt were sent out the Pokal by second-division RB Leipzig, to see the Bayern Frauen thrive and succeed is truly magical.

The goal-fest began within a mere three minutes as German international Carolin Simon slotted the ball into the net. What really stood out was her positioning — she was perfectly positioned at the far post to receive the pass from Emelyne Laurent. This goal was followed up by one from Linda Dallman, with a fantastic assist from Klara Buhl, at the eighth minute.

The second half began and the Frauen scored! Simon kept up the fantastic work and made a wonderful cross, which was received by Lina Magull — she went on to make it 3-0.

Interestingly enough, during the first goal which Simon scored, the pass from Laurent was directed to Magull, who missed it. Simon seized the chance and the rest is history.

Georgia Stanway is just one of the best transfers Bayern have made in recent times and the former Manchester City star proves that time and again. Tonight was no exception, as she made it 4-0. The sequence of her fighting for the ball, grabbing possession and scoring is simply testament to her quality.

Scoring directly from a free-kick, Simon continued to shine, making it 5-0. Saki Kumagai followed that up with a sixth at the 74th minute. At the 90th minute, to wrap things up, Dallman made it 7-0, and there went the final whistle! By dint of this statement performance, the Frauen move onto the quarter final.

The quarter-final draw will be held on Sunday.