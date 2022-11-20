Germany national team players donate €1m to charity initiative in Nepal

The 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup is awash in controversy, for many reasons — among them the experiences and working conditions of many of the migrant workers who were employed to make the winter spectacle of the world’s biggest sporting event possible.

This has resulted in discomfort both among spectators and the players involved — the latter of whom are especially in the spotlight for being thrust into a situation over which they had little say or control. Nonetheless, they are now also put in a position where their words and actions on this matter are front and center.

In view of that platform, one concrete action undertaken by the German national team is a donation to a charity initiative:

Germany players will donate €1m to an SOS Children village in Nepal. The aim of this initiative is to support children of migrant workers in Qatar or children who lost their fathers and can't get an education pic.twitter.com/W1UOB1B1is — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 18, 2022

It’s both a gesture of where they stand on these topics and money that — we can hope — concretely alleviates suffering in another part of the world, both as a result of the execution of this World Cup and otherwise.

Bravo to the players from Bayern Munich, Chelsea FC, Borussia Dortmund Manchester City, RB Leipzig, FC Barcelona, and other clubs who were all a part of this initiative.