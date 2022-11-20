Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich eyeing FC Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen?; Germany’s training grounds look like a castle; Liverpool keeping tabs on Jamal Musiala; Barca, Real Madrid in talks with Benjamin Pavard; and MORE

Is Bayern Munich keeping one eye on FC Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen as a potential successor to Manuel Neuer? With Alexander Nübel’s desire to wait out Neuer’s career no sure thing, it appears that Ter Stegen could be an option for the Bavarians:

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich reportedly view veteran Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen as a successor for Manuel Neuer. According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Marc-Andre ter Stegen is the subject of interest from Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga champions consider the veteran Barcelona goalkeeper as a successor to Manuel Neuer. The Bayern Munich squad and backroom staff have seen heavy changes in the last few years. But one of the few to have remained constant through it all is Manuel Neuer. The long-serving shot-stopper has been the Bayern Munich captain since Philipp Lahm’s retirement. And he remains one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Bayern Munich had signed Alexander Nubel as a potential long-term successor for Neuer a few years ago. But the 26-year-old is now well-settled at AS Monaco and unlikely to return to the Allianz Arena. So the Bundesliga champions need to invest in a top-class goalkeeper, bringing Barcelona veteran Marc-Andre ter Stegen into the picture.

Germany is training at a castle — or a least a stadium that looks like a castle:

Welcome to Germany’s training pitch for the World Cup in Qatar.



A proper castle-like stadium located over 100km outside of Doha. No chance of anyone spying on this team’s tactical plans. Closed off and a long way away. pic.twitter.com/XKg4B1q5uY — Jonathan Harding (@JonBloggs66) November 19, 2022

Thomas Müller and Antonio Rudiger were among the players working within the walls on Saturday:

Müller and Rüdiger back in team training. Füllkrug out with a flue. @SPORT1 pic.twitter.com/kcl7HLZsNq — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) November 19, 2022

Liverpool FC is likely plotting a long-term plan to procure Jamal Musiala — but we all know that it will be a while before either Bayern Munich or Musiala are ready for the next step of the youngster’s career:

Liverpool have been linked with Bayern Munich ace Jamal Musiala over the past year or so. In October, Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claimed that the Reds are interested in the 19-year-old. Musiala, who has won 19 caps for Germany, is one of numerous Liverpool options in case Jude Bellingham doesn’t join. And Germany legend Jurgen Klinsmann can’t wait to see the reported Anfield target in international action. “He’s phenomenal, a unique talent,” he told the Daily Mail. “If he plays like he does for Bayern Munich and keeps his lightness and his easy way of doing things, then I think we are going to see a jewel coming out in this World Cup.”

Bayern Munich is on break, but its 17 players (16 now with Sadio Mané officially on the shelf) who were called to their international teams for the World Cup certainly are not. There will be a ton of activity for the Bayern boys as the tournament in Qatar is set to kick off.

What does that mean? There is still plenty to talk about with both the German national team and with Bayern Munich. Predictions, transfer talk, a deep dive into the decision-making of a phenom, and more!

Let’s get right to it and see what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Germany’s unconvincing performance against Oman why it isn’t time to panic yet, and how this can all round into form pretty quickly.

A run through each World Cup group with predictions on who will survive and advance.

Is Paul Wanner Bayern Munich’s Anakin Skywalker?

Why the end is near for Benjamin Pavard at Bayern Munich.

A quick look back at what to think about Bayern Munich’s first half of the season.

We’ve got all of that and even a little more as I — finally — found something (somewhat) good to say about the final season of The Walking Dead. And yes, I realize that I am probably the only knucklehead still watching it!

Are Real Madrid and FC Barcelona already in talks for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard? At least one report thinks discussions are under way:

In their quest to reinforce the right-back slot, Barcelona have identified Bayern Munich and France defender Benjamin Pavard as a possible target. However, they will face competition from arch-rivals Real Madrid, who are also interested in the 26-year-old. This claim comes from SPORT, who report that both Barcelona and Real Madrid have held talks with Pavard’s entourage after it became clear that the Frenchman wants to leave Bayern Munich. Pavard has been with Bayern Munich for almost five years now and has won every possible trophy with the Bavarian giants. However, things have been rocky for the defender of late as he has some issues with manager Julian Nagelsmann while also having some brushes with discipline.

Manchester United might be preparing to move on from Cristiano Ronaldo, but the Portuguese star’s next stop likely won’t be in Saudi Arabia:

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he turned down an offer to join a club in Saudi Arabia earlier this year as he had no desire to leave Manchester United at that time.

