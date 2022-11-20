Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann not bothered by Benjamin Pavard’s open transfer talk

There has been a lot of drama surrounding the future of Benjamin Pavard at Bayern Munich.

Pavard has openly talked about a exploring different club for his future and in recent days, other clubs seem to be kicking the tires on the Frenchman. Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Chelsea FC, and AC Milan are believed to be among the teams interested in the talented and versatile defender.

The catch in this scenario for Pavard is that he wants to play center-back, a position that not all of those clubs have a need for. Many — if not all — of the aforementioned teams would value Pavard as a right-back, a position he seems to want to transition away from.

For Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann, none of this is out of the ordinary.

“For me that’s nothing unusual. He’s not the first nor the last player to make such statements,” said Nagelsmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Sure, Pavard is entered a vital summer where Bayern Munich will either be looking to re-up him or sell him. Nagelsmann is well aware that each player has a timeline to work with. With so much uncertainty surrounding his future, Nagelsmann understands that Pavard has to keep his options open.