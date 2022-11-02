Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 2-0 Inter Milan (Champions League)

So once again, Bayern Munich have played a perfect Champions League group stage campaign, winning 6/6 games and collecting all eighteen available points. This extraordinary feat was accomplished in a group many predicted would be the competition’s “Group of Death” with the likes of Inter Milan, FC Barcelona, and, well ... Viktoria Plzen among the participants. Bayern put all doubts to bed by coasting to a simple win over the group runners-up in the final game of the group stage.

Here are our talking points from the game:

How resting Alphonso Davies forced Julian Nagelsmann in his rotation elsewhere.

An overall assessment of Inter Milan based on what we’ve seen in this group. Can they compete in the Champions League knockouts?

A quick look at the players who stood out — Choupo-Moting, Noussair Mazraoui, and Sadio Mane.

How Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern shows the ability to finally control games even after making substitutions.

Ryan Gravenberch’s move to attacking midfield and whether it makes sense.

A recap of the youngsters’ performances — Mathys Tel and Paul Wanner.

