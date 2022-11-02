Julian Nagelsmann hails Bayern Munich’s performance, youngsters in Inter Milan win

“A very good and mature performance,” said Julian Nagelsmann after the game (via @iMiaSanMia) as Bayern Munich positively breezed by Inter Milan to culminate their 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage run with a perfect record in the Group of Death, having shut out both the Italian giants and FC Barcelona twice — each.

Heading into the game, Bayern’s group stage performance was so dominant that it had settled all four of the places — meaning there were no literal stakes in either match today, and both teams could afford to rotate.

However, there was still everything to play for in terms of pride and setting standards. And in that regard, Bayern waltzed out winners again.

“The players who didn’t play much before today did very well,” Nagelsmann added. “In the end we had a very young team on the pitch with [Ryan Gravenberch, Josip Stanišić, Paul Wanner, Mathys Tel]. It’s a good feeling as a coach to know you can change without losing quality.”

Those four players Nagelsmann named are aged just 20, 22, 16, and 17, respectively, and of course there was also 19-year-old Jamal Musiala. The future at FC Bayern, evidently, blazes as bright as the present.

Interested in more analysis of the game? Why not check out our postgame podcast? We discuss how Inter stacks up against the big boys of the Champions League and how Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern has shown some swagger recently. Listen to it below or at on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!