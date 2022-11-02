 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting explains his goal celebration in Bayern Munich’s win over Inter Milan

Choupo and Davies have got the moves

FC Bayern München v FC Internazionale: Group C - UEFA Champions League Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich and Cameroon striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is having the time of his life right now, having plundered six goals in his last five games. You can tell that Choupo is clearly enjoying himself as proven by his celebration with teammate Alphonso Davies. The Canadian appears to be everyone’s go-to for a celebration partner; he is also known to have unique celebrations and even prompted Jamal Musiala to do his signature “M” celebration when the latter forgot to do it.

FC Bayern München v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga
Musiala’s “M“ celebration
Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

After scoring in the 72nd minute of Bayern’s Champions League match against Inter Milan, Choupo ran off to the corner to celebrate with Davies and did their celebration. So, what was it about? Their celebration – which was planned beforehand – stems from two things: their mutual interest in music and Davies being the dressing room DJ.

“We’ve planned that before. We listen to a lot of music, Phonzy is our DJ in the dressing room. It was the dance to an Afrobeat song,” Choupo said (via @iMiaSanMia).

