Brazzo delighted with Benjamin Pavard’s performance in Bayern Munich’s win over Inter Milan

Bayern Munich completed their Champions League group stage matches with a perfect record after their 2-0 win over Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena — the second time they had beaten the Serie A outfit by that score line. Benjamin Pavard and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored the goals that secured the three points for Julian Nagelsmann and company, capping off what was well and truly a dominant collective display in the group stages. From their six group stage matches, Bayern outscored their opponents 18-2, recording a pair of clean sheets each against both Inter and Barcelona.

Prior to the Inter match, Pavard had struck a rather frustrated figure, with reports suggesting that his demeanor at Sabener Strasse for the Inter buildup was poor, also having not made direct eye contact with most of his teammates, the coaches, or the physios. He was reportedly not pleased with the fact that he had not started Bayern’s previous two matches, and Nagelsmann had instead favored Noussair Mazraoui at right back, though Pavard did come on at halftime in the 6-2 win over FSV Mainz due to the injury to Matthijs de Ligt. There were even suggestions that, because of his concerns with his playing time, that he wasn’t planning on extending his contract with Bayern, as it’s set to expire in June 2024.

With all of that said, Pavard put forth a very solid performance in the 2-0 win against Inter, finishing off a finely taken header on a corner kick in the 32ns minute, which broke the deadlock at the time. Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic took notice of Pavard’s performance, while it’s assumed that he’s assuredly aware of the player’s frustration having not started the previous two matches.

Still, Brazzo commented on Pavard’s positive performance, while also saying a DUI incident involving Pavard from over a month ago is a thing of the past, though his license was suspended, and he was fined by the club. “The driver’s license was almost eight weeks ago, that’s no longer an issue. He has played outstanding games lately, again today. We are very satisfied with his performance,” he said, per Sport1’s Kerry Hau on Twitter.

Interested in more analysis of the game? Why not check out our postgame podcast? We discuss how Inter stacks up against the big boys of the Champions League and how Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern has shown some swagger recently. Listen to it below or at on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!