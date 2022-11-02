Man of the Match Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting: “We have the quality to beat any opponent”

You cannot stop him...you can only hope to contain him!

Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting continued his great run of form in a 2:0 victory over Inter Milan for the final matchday of the UCL group stages. It was a second Man of the Match performance in as many matches for Choupo-Moting, who has been very pleased with the fruits of his labor in recent weeks:

“I know what I can do — things have going great for me in the past few weeks. I’m happy with my goals and assists. We work very hard in training and this is the result. I can feel the trust of the team, everyone trusts each other,” Choupo-Moting said (as captured by Prime Video, as captured by @iMiaSanMia)

The Cameroonian has now scored seven goals across his last six consecutive matches, with three assists thrown in for good measure.

While his side had already guaranteed themselves a spot in the knockout rounds with last week’s 3:0 win over FC Barcelona, Choupo-Moting knew the final group stage match against Inter Milan still carried some importance:

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting: "The Champions League is a great competition. We want to win every game and we knew it would be special to have six wins in the group. That's why we wanted to show that we have the quality to beat any opponent." [@PrimeVideoDE] pic.twitter.com/ef2q2OB0lt — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 1, 2022

Sporting a perfect record of six wins in six matches, Bayern Munich are guaranteed to finish with the most points of any club in this season’s UCL group stages, with Napoli coming in just behind at five wins and 15 points.

Now all that’s left is to wait and find out who Bayern Munich will be playing in the Round of 16. With any luck, Choupo-Moting will maintain his excellent form and continue turning in Man-of-the-Match-level performances deep into the knockout stages!

