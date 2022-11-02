 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Man of the Match Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting: “We have the quality to beat any opponent”

The striker continues his red-hot run of form in the final group stage match.

FC Bayern München v FC Internazionale: Group C - UEFA Champions League Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

You cannot stop him...you can only hope to contain him!

Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting continued his great run of form in a 2:0 victory over Inter Milan for the final matchday of the UCL group stages. It was a second Man of the Match performance in as many matches for Choupo-Moting, who has been very pleased with the fruits of his labor in recent weeks:

“I know what I can do — things have going great for me in the past few weeks. I’m happy with my goals and assists. We work very hard in training and this is the result. I can feel the trust of the team, everyone trusts each other,” Choupo-Moting said (as captured by Prime Video, as captured by @iMiaSanMia)

The Cameroonian has now scored seven goals across his last six consecutive matches, with three assists thrown in for good measure.

While his side had already guaranteed themselves a spot in the knockout rounds with last week’s 3:0 win over FC Barcelona, Choupo-Moting knew the final group stage match against Inter Milan still carried some importance:

Sporting a perfect record of six wins in six matches, Bayern Munich are guaranteed to finish with the most points of any club in this season’s UCL group stages, with Napoli coming in just behind at five wins and 15 points.

Now all that’s left is to wait and find out who Bayern Munich will be playing in the Round of 16. With any luck, Choupo-Moting will maintain his excellent form and continue turning in Man-of-the-Match-level performances deep into the knockout stages!

Interested in more analysis of the game? Why not check out our postgame podcast? We discuss how Inter stacks up against the big boys of the Champions League and how Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern has shown some swagger recently. Listen to it below or at on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

