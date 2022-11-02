Inter Milan’s Robin Gosens credits Bayern Munich’s quality and Choupo’s crazy form for Champions League performance

For Inter Milan’s Robin Gosens, the opportunity to take the field at the Allianz Arena meant something. If recent transfer rumors are to be believed, the Germany international might get many more opportunities to do so — providing his anticipated move to Bayer Leverkusen actually happens.

Regardless, Gosens was on the pitch in Munich to win a match and even though that did not happen, he felt like the result had more to do with Bayern’s excellence rather than Inter Milan’s deficiencies.

“We didn’t do so badly, but the result is okay. Bayern are currently playing at the absolute top level, with incredible intensity. We don’t know such switching actions from Series A,” Gosens said to Sport1’s Kerry Hau.

Gosens was also quick to credit Bayern’s overall quality and the Rekordmeister’s red-hot striker, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

“All in all, Bayern’s victory is fine. We started the game very well and had the first two big chances. If we score there, it’s a completely different game. After that, we know that Bayern have great quality. We concede an avoidable goal from a corner and another from Choupo, who’s in world-class form right now. That’s how you lose 2-0, even though we played well,” Gosens remarked (as captured by FCBayern.com).

Interested in more analysis of the game? Why not check out our postgame podcast? We discuss how Inter stacks up against the big boys of the Champions League and how Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern has shown some swagger recently.

