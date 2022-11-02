Julian Nagelsmann, Bayern Munich look ahead after a famous Champions League triumph

Yeah, yeah, we’ve all heard it by now. Bayern Munich are arguably best group stage team in Champions League history — the latest 2-0 win over Inter Milan completing a clean sweep of this year’s Group of Death with a cumulative 9-0 over four games against Inter and FC Barcelona.

“This team has shown that they can win everything,” club president Herbert Hainer proclaimed (via Az, as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

But Bayern had a perfect group stage last year, too — including twin shutouts of Barcelona — and still exited unceremoniously to Villareal in the quarter-finals after surviving a first-leg round of 16 scare against RB Salzburg.

This year, they know it’s unfinished business.

“We played a very good group stage, but that won’t mean anything if we don’t do well in the knockout phase. We have to go further than last year,” said manager Julian Nagelsmann after the game (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “With the current spirit in the team, I’m confident.”

As wunderkind Jamal Musiala reminded last week, Bayern have had to learn from their early UCL exit. These early results are extremely promising — but the proof will be in the pudding.

