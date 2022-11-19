Manuel Neuer heard urging Dortmund starlet to transfer to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are apparently still scoping for attacker targets despite the form of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and the promise of Mathys Tel. Goalkeeper/scout Manuel Neuer took the chance to prod one of his Germany teammates towards a move to Bavaria. Who is it you ask? Borussia Dortmund youngster Youssoufa Moukoko.

Moukoko was asked about his future in a press conference and after answering the question, Neuer told the soon-to-be-18-year-old: “Come to Bayern!” in front of the cameras! Here’s the moment as captured by Twitter account @Michaels_Bayern (via @iMiaSanMia):

Manuel Neuer telling Moukoko "Come to Bayern" (at 0:16)



@Michaels_Bayern pic.twitter.com/tRoax8LleO — Bayern & Die Mannschaft (@iMiaSanMia_en) November 19, 2022

If you’ve been aware of what’s going on, Bayern have been linked to two Premier League super-strikers: Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and soon to be free agent (currently a Manchester United player) Cristiano Ronaldo. The Spurs’ 29-year-old frontman said that he would decide on his future after the World Cup, but he’s not yet shown commitment either way — to a transfer abroad or an extension with Tottenham. Ronaldo, on the other hand...well.

Moukoko’s future is also up in the air. His contract at BVB expires at the end of this season, leaving him free very soon to begin negotiating with other clubs. A talented young German striker, called up to the national team for a World Cup, and available for free? It would be no wonder if Bayern players want their club to pounce.